Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Sells $27,500.00 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blake Rhodes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Newmont alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

NEM has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after buying an additional 95,801 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.