New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of New Jersey Resources worth $9,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,516,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,570,000 after acquiring an additional 294,246 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 174,126 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 565,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,542,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 125,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NJR opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on NJR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

