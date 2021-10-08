Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $284.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.