NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) fell 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.22 and last traded at $42.25. 13,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 877,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.28.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $121.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 516.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $92,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 641.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.8% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

