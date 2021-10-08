Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €90.00 ($105.88) price target from Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.75 ($86.76).

ETR NEM opened at €85.78 ($100.92) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €69.00. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €93.84 ($110.40). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.99.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

