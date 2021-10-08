Needham & Company LLC Increases Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $48.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XENE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.67 on Monday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $33.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 211.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 222,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 151,002 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 751,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 64,253 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

