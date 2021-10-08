Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 331,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 584,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.00. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $15.42.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 578.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Navios Maritime during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 108.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

