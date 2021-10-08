Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,547 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of Skyline Champion stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $23.74 and a 12-month high of $66.82. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.98.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.65 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 7,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $463,879.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,403.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $1,798,835.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.