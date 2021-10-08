Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,061 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,509 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 192.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,902 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 24.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 135.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,509,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,382,000 after buying an additional 868,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 270.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 643,749 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.30.

MTDR stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $42.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

