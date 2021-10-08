Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,755 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,774,000. Institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

