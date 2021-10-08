Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,254,000. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 127,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.58 and a 1-year high of $62.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

