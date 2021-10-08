Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,581 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,273,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,634,000 after purchasing an additional 879,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,282,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,041,000 after purchasing an additional 418,148 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 84.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,013,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,300 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WY. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of WY opened at $35.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

