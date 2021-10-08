Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Maximus worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,737,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $240,861,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $127,559,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after buying an additional 159,860 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Maximus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,087,794 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 150,934 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Maximus by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,077,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $95,950,000 after buying an additional 80,191 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $518,668.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $94,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,314 shares of company stock worth $2,093,406 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

