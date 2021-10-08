National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $93.30

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$93.30 and traded as high as C$99.93. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$99.75, with a volume of 2,169,899 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. Cormark raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.85.

The stock has a market cap of C$33.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$97.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$93.35.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400006 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

