National Bank Financial Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.70 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd.

Bombardier has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$13.18.

