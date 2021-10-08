Nasdacoin (NSD) Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 8th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $119,580.32 and approximately $6,823.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,053,899 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

