Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) Insider Acquires A$40,654.01 in Stock

Myer Holdings Limited (ASX:MYR) insider Jacqueline (Jacquie) Naylor bought 71,954 shares of Myer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,654.01 ($29,038.58).

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 794.32.

Myer Company Profile

Myer Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates department stores in Australia. The company offers men, women, beauty, kids and babies, home, entertainment, and gift products, as well as toys, It also provides customer loyalty programs. The company operates 60 stores under the Myer brand name.

