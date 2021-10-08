MYDA Advisors LLC Takes $2.39 Million Position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNG traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,769,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,149. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

