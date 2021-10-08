MYDA Advisors LLC Purchases 40,000 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

MYDA Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Pershing Square Tontine accounts for approximately 0.9% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE PSTH traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,240. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.