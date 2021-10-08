MYDA Advisors LLC Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAH. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $966,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,932,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,388,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,830,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,728. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.