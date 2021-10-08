MYDA Advisors LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,834,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $48,994,726,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,133,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,694,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $14.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,316.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,364.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

