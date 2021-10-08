MYDA Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

MYDA Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,838 shares during the quarter. AerSale comprises approximately 1.2% of MYDA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MYDA Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of AerSale worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AerSale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 71,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,805. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $18.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.