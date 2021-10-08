MYDA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 35,105 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMEOV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter worth $581,886,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $301,627,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $286,790,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $178,808,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $89,845,000.

OTCMKTS VMEOV remained flat at $$52.08 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

