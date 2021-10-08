MYDA Advisors LLC Buys 900 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MYDA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 729.6% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 165,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,445 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 4,132.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,882 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Booking by 24.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,148,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Booking by 47.1% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 137,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,782,000 after buying an additional 43,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Booking by 212.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,202,000 after buying an additional 40,490 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $12.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,481.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,834. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 245.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,286.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,294.50.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

