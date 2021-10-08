Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,394 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,184,000 after acquiring an additional 101,869 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 36.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Murphy USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $912,000. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.31.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

