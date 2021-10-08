Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Shares of MUR opened at $27.81 on Friday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 3.22.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 193,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after acquiring an additional 377,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 268,141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 64,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 64,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -40.00%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

