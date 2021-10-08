Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Cheuvreux lowered shares of Mowi ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of MHGVY traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,475. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

