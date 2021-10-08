Morgan Stanley Trims Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Target Price to $74.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CGNX. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $80.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.22. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $64.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $269.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.11 million. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cognex by 698.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 831,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,904,000 after purchasing an additional 727,459 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cognex during the first quarter worth $54,404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 52.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,886,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 649,320 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex by 23.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,236,000 after purchasing an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 104.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 847,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 432,410 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

