Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

