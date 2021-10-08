Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $27.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.42% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.
In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
