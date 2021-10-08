Morgan Stanley Increases Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target to GBX 3,500

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 3,320 ($43.38) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EXPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,580 ($33.71) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($48.99) price objective on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,910 ($38.02).

LON:EXPN opened at GBX 3,131 ($40.91) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.89 billion and a PE ratio of 48.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,206.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,913.26. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,265 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,439.49 ($44.94).

In other news, insider Ruba Borno purchased 671 shares of Experian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,115 ($40.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,901.65 ($27,308.14). Also, insider Kerry Williams sold 59,332 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,246 ($42.41), for a total transaction of £1,925,916.72 ($2,516,222.52).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

