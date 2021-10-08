Morgan Stanley Boosts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $63.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.79.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $65.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.18 and its 200-day moving average is $54.25. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.73, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,150 shares of company stock worth $3,868,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

