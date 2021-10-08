Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,002,280,000 after buying an additional 140,319 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after acquiring an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Moody’s by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after buying an additional 49,802 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Moody’s by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $629,040,000 after purchasing an additional 165,124 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $362.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $388.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.31, for a total transaction of $169,998.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,916 shares in the company, valued at $20,504,793.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

