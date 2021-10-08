MonetaryUnit Price Reaches $0.0060 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 8th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $838.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00108336 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 234,894,874 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.