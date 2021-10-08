Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of MOD opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $18.54.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 635.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 93,845 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,022,000 after acquiring an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 57,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

