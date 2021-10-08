MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Short Interest Down 15.2% in September

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the August 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 448,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after purchasing an additional 454,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,228,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $409,708,000 after buying an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

MKSI stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.45. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $106.00 and a 52 week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $749.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

