Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 393 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Kennametal declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.