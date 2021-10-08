Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 171 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 544,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,496 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist upped their target price on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.44.

Thor Industries stock opened at $123.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.