Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 147,838 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,838 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.1% in the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 16,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter.

CONE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.92.

CyrusOne stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1,934.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.79.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

