Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,610 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 123,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in Vedanta by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEDL opened at $15.66 on Friday. Vedanta Limited has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $18.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.992 dividend. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

