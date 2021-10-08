Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.09 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

