Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Cheesecake Factory were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $54,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth $215,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $768.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

