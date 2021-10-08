Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALLETE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,557,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 6,025.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 300,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,167,000 after purchasing an additional 295,243 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 545,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,146,000 after purchasing an additional 288,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,732,000 after purchasing an additional 89,140 shares during the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.75 and a 12 month high of $73.10.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. ALLETE’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

