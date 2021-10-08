Middleton & Co Inc MA Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.21. The stock had a trading volume of 138,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The firm has a market cap of $322.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.15 and its 200 day moving average is $179.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

