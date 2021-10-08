Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $20.61 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Middleton & Co Inc MA cut its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,004 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.2% of Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $20,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,367,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,918,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,646,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,194 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,296,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,758,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,015,444,000 after acquiring an additional 732,847 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $139,143,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.07. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,243. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

