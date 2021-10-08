Middleton & Co Inc MA Buys 275 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 19.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1,610.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 122,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,443,000 after acquiring an additional 103,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,220,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,315,240,000 after acquiring an additional 995,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.93.

NYSE VFC traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.70. 49,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,896. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $79.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

