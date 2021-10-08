MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.16% of MicroStrategy worth $10,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 270.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $519.33.

MSTR opened at $692.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $662.98 and its 200-day moving average is $620.11. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $155.33 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 83.03% and a positive return on equity of 15.52%. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

