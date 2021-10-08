Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lowered by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,685 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 5.0% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,494,717 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $352,396,000 after acquiring an additional 95,009 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 23,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $294.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $294.72 and its 200 day moving average is $270.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $199.62 and a 12-month high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price target (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

