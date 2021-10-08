Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.60.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $70.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.