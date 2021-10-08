Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by 9258 Wealth Management LLC

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 0.9% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its stake in Micron Technology by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.39. The company had a trading volume of 224,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,352 shares of company stock worth $2,940,027. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

