Michael T. Pykosz Sells 50,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael T. Pykosz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00.

NYSE OSH opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion and a PE ratio of -31.86. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046,725 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,682,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,067 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,123,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,285 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,117,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,442 shares in the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

